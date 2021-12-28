Self-tests available for non-GESY members as of today

NewsLocalSelf-tests available for non-GESY members as of today

Cypriot citizens or permanent residents of Cyprus who have completed their vaccination regime in other EU member states or third countries and are not members of the General Healthcare System (GHS) will be able to be supplied with self-test kits from Tuesday, 28 December, according to the Ministry of Health.

Those eligible will be able to receive their self-tests from specific vaccination centres from 10am-1300 daily.

The centres are located in the old Hospital area in Nicosia and at the maternity centres of Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos old General Hospitals, and in Famagusta from the district’s Maternity Centre.

Those eligible will have to present identification and their vaccination card or their European Digital Vaccination certificate proving the completion of their vaccination regime.

The Ministry of Health reminded that in case of a positive result, citizens should contact the Public Health Clinics Coordination centres at: [email protected] by sending their identification details (name, surname, phone number, id number, date of birth and district), as well as a photo of their positive self-test.

Instructions on how to perform a Rapid self-test can be found at the link below:
https://youtu.be/FyP3NDTapUE

