SEK trade union says discussion about raising retirement age beyond 65 meaningless

In an announcement, SEK trade union said that public discussion about the need to raise the retirement age beyond 65 is meaningless since the issue has been regulated in 2012 with the relevant legislation. According to this legislation, from 2018 until 2023 any change to life expectancy will be recorded and if there is increase then the scenario of raising the retirement age beyond 65 will be discussed.

SEK noted that the state has to focus its attention on how to handle the demographic problem and to stop low birth rate by providing motives like paid parental leave and other facilities to parents and not focusing its attention elsewhere.