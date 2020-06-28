Section of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed after hay truck accident (photos)

Police said on Sunday that a section of the Limassol highway to Nicosia near the Pyrgos community of Limassol has been closed due to an accident involving a truck carrying hay.

Both lanes to Nicosia have been closed to traffic, the announcement added, as has one of the lanes to the opposite direction.

Police advised that drivers headed to Nicosia can exit the highway at the Pyrgos exit and reenter the highway from the next entrance.

Drivers are called to drive slowly, maintain a safety distance from the cars ahead and follow traffic police instructions who are at the accident location to guide the public.

Photos: Philenews