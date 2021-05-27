Secondary education students who will join the National Guard to be vaccinated

NewsLocalSecondary education students who will join the National Guard to be vaccinated

The Health Ministry will proceed with the vaccination of secondary education students, with priority to those who will join the National Guard this summer.

With personal letters to conscripts, the Health Ministry is informing them that within the framework of the national vaccination program it will proceed with the vaccination of students who will joint the National Guard in 2021.

The students will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and the vaccinations are expected to begin in mid-June.

The students who will want to be included should submit a fully completed application until Saturday 5 June, including their parents’ consent.

