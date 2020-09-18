News World Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Pedestrians, some wearing protective face masks, walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain was on Friday considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth largest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Asked if a second national lockdown was on the cards, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospital admissions were doubling every eight days but that a crucial estimate modelled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) would be key.

Its model pointed to about 6,000 new cases a day in England in the week leading to September 10, up from 3,200 cases per day in the previous week, with the North West and London seen as hotspots.

“There is evidence of higher infection rates in the North West and London”, the ONS said.

As those figures were published, Britain imposed new COVID regulations on the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire starting on Tuesday.

Countries around the world where COVID-19 cases are on the rise are similarly tightening rules, and Israel on Friday announced a second nationwide lockdown.

Asked by Sky News about the prospect of a second national lockdown next month, Hancock said a lockdown was a last resort but that the government would do whatever it took to tackle the virus.

“The number of people in hospital is doubling every eight days or so … we will do what it takes to keep people safe”, Hancock said. “We keep these things under review”.

Asked about a second lockdown, he said: “I can’t give you that answer now.”

SECOND WAVE?

COVID-19 cases started to rise again in Britain in September, with between 3,000 and 4,000 positive tests recorded daily in the last week.

This is still some way behind France, which is seeing more than 10,000 new cases a day.

On Thursday, Britain recorded 21 deaths from the disease, taking the total under the government’s accounting method to 41,705. Key statistics on the prevalence of the virus are due later on Friday.

More than 10 million people in the United Kingdom are already in local lockdown.

“COVID-19 infection rates have increased in most regions, particularly the North West and London”, the ONS said. “It is likely that infection rates in all other regions have also increased except the South West and West Midlands”.

The ONS said there had been clear evidence of an increase in the number of people testing positive aged 2 to 11 years, 17 to 24 years and 25 to 34 years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised by opposition politicians for his initial response to the outbreak and the government has struggled to ensure sufficient testing in recent weeks.

Asked by LBC radio why the testing system was such a “shambles”, Hancock said Dido Harding, who is in charge of the system, had done an “an extraordinary job.”

(Reuters London)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleRare Mediterranean storm battering Greece’s Ionian islands worse than initially estimated (Photos)
Next articleMan wanted for burglary and malicious damage (photo)

Top Stories

Local

Police ask for help to find missing 45-year-old man (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police on Friday said that Charis Dimou, 45, has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since last Friday, September 11. Dimou is...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for burglary and malicious damage (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Stelios Dimou, 53, pictured below, is wanted by Police in connection with a case of conspiracy to commit a crime, breaking and entering, burglary...
Read more
World

Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Maria Bitar -
Britain was on Friday considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions...
Read more
World

Rare Mediterranean storm battering Greece’s Ionian islands worse than initially estimated (Photos)

Maria Bitar -
A rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), hit western Greece on Friday, flooding streets, uprooting trees and causing power cuts in the...
Read more
World

Hardalias: State mechanism on full alert, Medicane in progress

Maria Bitar -
The next six to nine hours will be crucial for the Ionian islands, currently in the grip of Mediterranean hurricane 'Ianos', while a new...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Rare Mediterranean storm battering Greece’s Ionian islands worse than initially estimated (Photos)

Maria Bitar -
A rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), hit western Greece on Friday, flooding streets, uprooting trees and causing power cuts in the...
Read more
World

Hardalias: State mechanism on full alert, Medicane in progress

Maria Bitar -
The next six to nine hours will be crucial for the Ionian islands, currently in the grip of Mediterranean hurricane 'Ianos', while a new...
Read more
World

COVID hospital admissions doubling every 8 days in Britain

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's health minister said on Friday that the novel coronavirus was accelerating across the country with hospital admissions doubling every eight days but refused...
Read more
World

EU travel industry steps up quarantine pushback

Annie Charalambous -
Leaders of Europe's coronavirus-stricken travel and tourism industries have appealed to the EU's chief executive to press governments to end quarantine requirements and instead...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros