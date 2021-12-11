Second suspect arrested for double-murder case of two Russian women

A second suspect has been arrested and will be taken before court on Sunday in connection with last month’s double-murder case of two Russian women in mountainous Kato Amiandos.

A police source also said the arrested man is a 30-year-old Syrian believed to be an accomplice to the 32-year-old suspect who has allegedly admitted to the brutal murder.

He is also a Syrian with Cypriot nationality, married and a father of two young girls.

Dead are 33-year-old Maria Gazibagandova and 43-year-old Hayat Al-Raisi (legal name Alraeesi Khaiat), both Russian nationals who were staying in Larnaca on tourist visas. They were reported missing on November 17 and discovered dead a week later.

The Syrian suspect reportedly admitted shooting them with a hunting rifle before burying them in the yard of the cottage he was carrying construction work at and had the keys for it. The house belongs to a Nicosia couple.

The suspect told investigators two workers had helped him unknowingly dig a grave in the yard of the cottage where the dead women allegedly spent a night with him and another man – probably the one arrested on Saturday.