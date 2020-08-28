News Local Second phase of aid to Lebanon over 180 tonnes, Volunteerism Commissioner says

Second phase of aid to Lebanon over 180 tonnes, Volunteerism Commissioner says

The second phase of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, after the devastating explosion in Beirut Port, is already in containers and on its way to Limassol Port, where it will be loaded and sent to Lebanon, according to Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGOs Yiannis Yiannaki, whose office coordinates the effort, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yiannakis told CNA that the 180 tonnes of aid comprise essentials, and are additional to the 70 tonnes shipped and the 6.5 tonnes flown to Lebanon earlier on.

Replying to questions, Yiannakis said the first tonnes of aid have already reached Lebanese citizens in need and that this shipment is expected to reach Beirut on September 4.

The new shipment includes tinned food, powdered milk for children, rusks, crackers, and flour.

The Commissioner noted that the solidarity of Cypriots with the Lebanese has resulted in the gathering over 250 tonnes of humanitarian aid surpassing the aid sent by much larger countries.

He noted that with this second phase the campaign Cyprus had begun for humanitarian and immediate aid is completed adding that Cyprus will respond should any new needs arise.

Yiannakis reiterated that the Republic of Cyprus was also financially supporting specific infrastructures to the benefit of Lebanese citizens.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleBank of Cyprus posts net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020
Next article“Agreement for drafting of sanctions against Turkey does exist”, Borrell says

Top Stories

Local

Mainly fine with yellow alert for high temperatures for Saturday

Maria Bitar -
Temperatures remain at high levels and it looks like summer is very much still here to stay for the time being as another yellow...
Read more
World

“Agreement for drafting of sanctions against Turkey does exist”, Borrell says

Maria Bitar -
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President, speaking on the second day of an informal meeting...
Read more
Local

Second phase of aid to Lebanon over 180 tonnes, Volunteerism Commissioner says

Maria Bitar -
The second phase of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, after the devastating explosion in Beirut Port, is already in containers and on its way to...
Read more
Local

Bank of Cyprus posts net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest lender posted a net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020, mainly affected by a...
Read more
Local

Industrial production in Cyprus down 10.3% in June

Maria Bitar -
Industrial production in Cyprus decreased sharply in June 2020, a month during which many COVID-19 containment measures had been gradually lifted in Cyprus. According to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mainly fine with yellow alert for high temperatures for Saturday

Maria Bitar -
Temperatures remain at high levels and it looks like summer is very much still here to stay for the time being as another yellow...
Read more
Local

Bank of Cyprus posts net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest lender posted a net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020, mainly affected by a...
Read more
Local

Industrial production in Cyprus down 10.3% in June

Maria Bitar -
Industrial production in Cyprus decreased sharply in June 2020, a month during which many COVID-19 containment measures had been gradually lifted in Cyprus. According to...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for alleged crimes (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Marios Charalambous, 34, pictured below, is wanted by Police in relation to conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, and breaking and entering cases under...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros