Second phase of aid to Lebanon over 180 tonnes, Volunteerism Commissioner says

The second phase of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, after the devastating explosion in Beirut Port, is already in containers and on its way to Limassol Port, where it will be loaded and sent to Lebanon, according to Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGOs Yiannis Yiannaki, whose office coordinates the effort, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yiannakis told CNA that the 180 tonnes of aid comprise essentials, and are additional to the 70 tonnes shipped and the 6.5 tonnes flown to Lebanon earlier on.

Replying to questions, Yiannakis said the first tonnes of aid have already reached Lebanese citizens in need and that this shipment is expected to reach Beirut on September 4.

The new shipment includes tinned food, powdered milk for children, rusks, crackers, and flour.

The Commissioner noted that the solidarity of Cypriots with the Lebanese has resulted in the gathering over 250 tonnes of humanitarian aid surpassing the aid sent by much larger countries.

He noted that with this second phase the campaign Cyprus had begun for humanitarian and immediate aid is completed adding that Cyprus will respond should any new needs arise.

Yiannakis reiterated that the Republic of Cyprus was also financially supporting specific infrastructures to the benefit of Lebanese citizens.