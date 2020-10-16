Second person arrested in relation to 36-year-old’s murder

Police have arrested Lithuanian Aistis Mikalauskas wanted in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Iryna Hurskaya from Belarus. During his interrogation, Mikalauskas admitted his guilt and spoke of a second Lithuanian person, 24, who was his accomplice. The second man was also arrested and according to police sources, he seems to have admitted that he was present in the house of the 36-year old and his motive was theft. However, he mentioned some other claims as well

Hurskaya, the divorced mother of three, was found dead by her 15-year-old son and one of her girlfriends who was ringing her mobile for hours and got concerned from receiving no answer.

The two men are expected to appear before the Limassol District Court on Saturday.

(philenews)