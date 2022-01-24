Second pack of free Covid-19 self-tests available as from Tuesday

A second pack of free Covid-19 self-tests will be available for the fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

And those eligible who are registered with Gesy can pick them up from any pharmacy registered in the health system.

People who are fully vaccinated but are not Gesy beneficiaries may get their self-test kits daily between 10.30 am and 1pm from the Old Nicosia hospital.

As well as from the Motherhood centre at the old Larnaca hospital, the Motherhood centre at Paphos general hospital, the Motherhood centre at Famagusta health centre and the Motherhood centre of the old Limassol hospital.

In case the self-test is positive, Gesy beneficiaries need to contact their GP to refer them for a PCR test at a public health centre in their district.

Non-Gesy beneficiaries who test positive must notify the public health coordination centre at [email protected].