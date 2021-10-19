Second nurse at Makarion Hospital tests positive to Covid-19

A second nurse of the Makarion Hospital neonatal intensive care unit tested positive to Covid-19, but according to information, she has not been in contact with newborn babies.

The nurse, who had not been vaccinated, was in self-isolation since she had been close contact of a confirmed case and consequently she had not been in contact with the rest of the staff or any of the babies.

It is reminded that a few days ago another nurse at Makarion Hospital had tested positive but fortunately she did not transfer the virus to the babies.