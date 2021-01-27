News Local Second investigation in the case of cataract patients

Second investigation in the case of cataract patients

The Health Ministry will proceed with a second investigation of the case of the eight patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria and as a result one of them died while others lost sight from the eye that was operated.

According to Phileleftheros information, the outcome of the initial investigation did not attribute specific responsibilities and did not satisfy. So the Ministry decided to ask for the assistance of expects, something that was done and now the whole process is already in development. Detailed questionnaires have been sent both to the private hospital and to the importers of the supplies used in the specific operations.

Always according to information, the investigation now focused on the personal tools of the doctors who performed the operations, as well as on the supplies since all laboratory exams were negative to the specific strain of bacteria.

