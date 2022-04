The Limassol Anti-Drug Unit YKAN proceeded with the arrest of another Indian man, 29, who seems to be involved in the network of supplying drugs to minors.

The man, who had been wanted by the Police, was arrested last night in an area of Limassol. The Police had secured an arrest warrant against him, following testimony that he was the person who gave heroin to a 13-year-old girl.

The man was taken to the YKAN offices but so far has said nothing. He will be taken to Court today.