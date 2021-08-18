Second Increased Care Unit at Reference Hospital due to Delta variant

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that since last week, a second Increased Care Unit has been operating at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, due to the need to treat more patients under conditions of increased care.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 56 patients at the Reference Hospital, nine in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 34 years old and the oldest is 92. The patients’ median age is 62 years.

In reply to a relevant question, Hadjiyianni said that out of the 56 patients only 11 are vaccinated against Covid-19, adding that the percentage of the patients who have not been vaccinated is around 89%.

She noted that the spreading of the Delta variant has as a result the worse condition of the patients’ health and for this reason, they needed another Increased Care Unit