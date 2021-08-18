NewsLocalSecond Increased Care Unit at Reference Hospital due to Delta variant

Second Increased Care Unit at Reference Hospital due to Delta variant

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that since last week, a second Increased Care Unit has been operating at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, due to the need to treat more patients under conditions of increased care.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 56 patients at the Reference Hospital, nine in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 34 years old and the oldest is 92. The patients’ median age is 62 years.

In reply to a relevant question, Hadjiyianni said that out of the 56 patients only 11 are vaccinated against Covid-19, adding that the percentage of the patients who have not been vaccinated is around 89%.

She noted that the spreading of the Delta variant has as a result the worse condition of the patients’ health and for this reason, they needed another Increased Care Unit

By gavriella
Previous articleBishop of Morphou tests positive to Covid-19
Next articleMore than 600 online requests for doctor appointments arranged through SHSO

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros