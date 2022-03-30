Second humanitarian aid batch for Ukraine to be shipped on April 5

The second humanitarian aid batch to Ukraine is expected to be shipped from Cyprus on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Commissioner for the Citizen Panayiotis Sentonas has said.

In a written statement on Wednesday, Sentonas says that the second humanitarian aid batch includes medicines and medical supplies, shelter equipment, such as sleeping bags and blankets, personal hygiene items and food, which have been prepared by the Cyprus Red Cross from contributions made by people, organisations and businesses.

The humanitarian aid collection campaign which took place in over 40 different spots across Cyprus was completed this week, Sentonas adds.

All the aid collected is being transported by the National Guard to Limassol port.

The procedure, Sentonas explains, takes place under the umbrella of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, who has recorded and informed of what is needed in Ukraine and neighbouring countries hosting refugees and coordinates EU member states efforts for humanitarian aid.

He further clarifies that a bank account which was opened for people to make donations continues to be in operation as follows:

Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus, Account Number: Solidarity Account for Ukrainian people, Account Name in Brief: SOLIDARITY A/C-UKRAINIANPEOPLE, Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus, Account Number: 6001031, IBAN: CY31 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1031 and

Swift (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N

Commissioner for the Citizen expresses warm thanks to everyone who has contributed in the effort to collect humanitarian aid, which “proves the Cypriot people`s solidarity to Ukrainian people in practice.”

(CNA)