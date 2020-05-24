Second fire at Diorios-Kapouti area in north-6th front today

A second fire has broken out in the Diorios-Kapouti area in the Turkish-occupied north, a week after a massive blaze caused major destruction in the forested region.

According to Turkish-Cypriot media, the latest fire is also in a forested area, very near where the first one broke out last week.

Strong winds are blowing and as reported, a major fire fighting force and people in the area are trying to contain it.

It is the sixth fire front in the Turkish-occupied areas today.

The other five are under control.