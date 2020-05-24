News Local Second fire at Diorios-Kapouti area in north-6th front today

Second fire at Diorios-Kapouti area in north-6th front today

 

A second fire has broken out in the Diorios-Kapouti area in the Turkish-occupied north, a week after a massive blaze caused major destruction in the forested region.

According to Turkish-Cypriot media, the latest fire is also in a forested area, very near where the first one broke out last week.

Strong winds are blowing and as reported, a major fire fighting force and people in the area are trying to contain it.

It is the sixth fire front in the Turkish-occupied areas today.

The other five are under control.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleMalta-Greece top low risk, Switzerland-Czech Republic higher risk for visitors to Cyprus
Next articleIt’s merciless-Major blaze near the Panayia Evangelistria chapel in Xylofagou

Top Stories

Local

Repatriates make 7 out of 8 new coronavirus cases reported today

Constantinos Tsintas -
Repatriates made 7 out of eight new coronavirus cases reported today by the health ministry out of a total of 1953 tests, raising the number...
Read more
Local

It’s merciless-Major blaze near the Panayia Evangelistria chapel in Xylofagou

Constantinos Tsintas -
  It's been a very difficult day for the fire and forestry departments as more than a dozen fires broke out all over Cyprus. A major...
Read more
Local

Second fire at Diorios-Kapouti area in north-6th front today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A second fire has broken out in the Diorios-Kapouti area in the Turkish-occupied north, a week after a massive blaze caused major destruction in...
Read more
Local

Malta-Greece top low risk, Switzerland-Czech Republic higher risk for visitors to Cyprus

Constantinos Tsintas -
The Health Ministry announced the results of an epidemiological risk assessment, in an attempt to classify low and higher risk countries, when international airports...
Read more
Local

Major Achna fire under control after burning farms, animals and tractors (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A dramatic effort by a strong ground fire fighting force, a Russian Gamov helicopter and dozens of locals, brought a major blaze in the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more
Local Food

“Frappe” Greek iced coffee

Andreas Nicolaides -
Frappé coffee (also Greek frappé or café frappé Greek: φραπές, frapés) is a Greek foam-covered iced coffee drink made from instant coffee (generally, spray-dried...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Repatriates make 7 out of 8 new coronavirus cases reported today

Constantinos Tsintas -
Repatriates made 7 out of eight new coronavirus cases reported today by the health ministry out of a total of 1953 tests, raising the number...
Read more
Local

It’s merciless-Major blaze near the Panayia Evangelistria chapel in Xylofagou

Constantinos Tsintas -
  It's been a very difficult day for the fire and forestry departments as more than a dozen fires broke out all over Cyprus. A major...
Read more
Local

Malta-Greece top low risk, Switzerland-Czech Republic higher risk for visitors to Cyprus

Constantinos Tsintas -
The Health Ministry announced the results of an epidemiological risk assessment, in an attempt to classify low and higher risk countries, when international airports...
Read more
Local

Major Achna fire under control after burning farms, animals and tractors (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A dramatic effort by a strong ground fire fighting force, a Russian Gamov helicopter and dozens of locals, brought a major blaze in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros