A second elementary school will remain closed due to a large number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. It it the Elementary School of Agios Kassianos in the district of Nicosia, which will remained closed until Monday since a total of 17 confirmed cases have been found.

Yesterday, there were 26 confirmed cases at the Elementary School of Agios Panteleimonas in the district of Limassol which will remain closed until Friday.