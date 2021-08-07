Second doctor accused of forged SafePass

A second case of a forged vaccination certification has been revealed, just a few hours after the arrest of a 53-year-old doctor in Larnaca, who today appeared before the Court for a forced vaccination certificate he gave to a 41-year-old.

According to information, Health Minister Michalis Hadzipanelas today received a new complaint about a pediatrician from Paphos.

The pediatrician, according to the information, seems to have provided her son with a forged vaccination certificate and now her son is being treated at the Limassol General Hospital with Covid-19.

The Minister proceeded with an official complaint with the Police.

