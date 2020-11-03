Second distribution of flu vaccines

The second batch of flu vaccines have arrived in Cyprus and is expected to be distributed to GPs of the National Health System shortly. However, both the Health Ministry and the doctors themselves are recommending patience to the citizens, repeating that priority is given to persons facing a bigger danger of developing serious complications if affected by Type A’ influenza.

The second batch includes approximately 17,000 vaccines and as doctors said “the citizens must continue to show understanding since the number of vaccines reaching every GP is limited and it is not possible to cover all needs.”

It is also reminded that a bigger quantity of vaccines, around 65,000 is expected to arrive in Cyprus before the end of November.

(philenews)