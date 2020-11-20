Second coronavirus wave hits National Guard hard

The second wave of the coronavirus in Cyprus seems to have hit hard the National Guard with both its political and military leadership being in quarantine these days.

To start with, army chief Democritos Zervakis is in isolation after he tested positive to covid-19 a couple of days ago. Also in self-isolation is Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, as a close contact of Zervakis, even though his covid-19 test was negative.

In addition, a number of permanent army staff as well as conscripts have been infested with the novel virus over the past couple of weeks and remain in self-isolation. Along with close contacts of theirs.

Latest data by the Ministry of Defence shows a total of 65 army-related coronavirus patients currently were still in isolation on Friday. And another 128 people are in quarantine as contacts of confirmed cases in the army.

If the Minister remains asymptomatic he will return to his duties on Thursday, after being tested once again.