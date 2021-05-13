NewsLocalSecond complaint about sexual abuse of minor by Ministry official

Second complaint about sexual abuse of minor by Ministry official

Larnaca: 59 year old jailed for sexual abuse of a child

The Police have received a second complaint against an official of a Ministry, regarding sexual abuse of a minor. A case has already been filed against the man following the first complaint.

In both cases, according to the testimonies of the complainants, the felonies took place in buildings related to the said government official.

The man was referred to a trial before the Criminal Court and was released with restraining orders.

The relevant Minister has asked the Public Service Commission to examine the possibility of suspending the employee due to the seriousness of the case.

By gavriella
Previous articleAngry potato growers give free potatoes to drivers
Next articlePossibility of AstraZeneca on Vaccination Portal without age restrictions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros