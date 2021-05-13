Second complaint about sexual abuse of minor by Ministry official

The Police have received a second complaint against an official of a Ministry, regarding sexual abuse of a minor. A case has already been filed against the man following the first complaint.

In both cases, according to the testimonies of the complainants, the felonies took place in buildings related to the said government official.

The man was referred to a trial before the Criminal Court and was released with restraining orders.

The relevant Minister has asked the Public Service Commission to examine the possibility of suspending the employee due to the seriousness of the case.