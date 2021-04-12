NewsLocalSecond chance for people 61, 62, 63 to make appointment for vaccination

Second chance for people 61, 62, 63 to make appointment for vaccination

On Thursday, 15 April, the Health Ministry is giving a second change to people aged 61, 62, and 63 who were unable to make an appointment in previous days due to technical problems.

In a statement to ANT1, Margarita Kyriacou, Health Ministry press officer, also said that from Tuesday 08:00 until Wednesday 20:00, people aged 55 and 57 will be able to make an appointment, while on Friday and Saturday, people aged 53 and 54.

So far, 183,225 vaccinations have taken place, including 52,288 who have had both doses.

