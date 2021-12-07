Second arrest for the video of dogfights

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to a case under investigation after a video posted on social media showed two dogs engaging in bloody dogfighting. For the same case, another man, 25, was arrested last Sunday.

The investigation of the case began following a complaint filed by a citizen regarding the video.

The first man appearing on the video was found and arrested on Sunday afternoon and on Monday morning he appeared before Court which decided his imprisonment.

On Monday afternoon the second suspect was also found and was imprisoned.

The Police section on Animals continues the investigations.

Read More: Police arrest suspect in dogfighting video case, illegal betting not ruled out