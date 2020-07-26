Second arrest for kidnapping, robbing 33-year-old foreign national

Police have arrested a second suspect in a case of robbery and kidnapping of a 33 year old foreign national that took place in Larnaca on July 22, the CNA reports.

According to the police, the new suspect is a 26 year old man who was arrested on Saturday night after police found evidence against him.

The 26 year old was remanded in custody for eight days today by the Larnaca District Court to facilitate questioning by the police.

Another man, a 25 year old, has been arrested and remanded in custody for 8 days on July 23 for the same case.

A third person, aged 26, is still wanted by police for the same case.

Police investigations started on July 23 when they received a complaint that a 33 year old man was missing from his home in Larnaca.

The 33 year old had left his home around 14:20 on July 22 accompanied by two individuals aged 26 and 25.

One hour later the 33 year old reportedly contacted a friend by phone and mentioned that the 26 year old and one other individual took him to an unknown location, attacked him, robbed him and also tried to take his mobile phone.

The Larnaca Crime Investigation Department (CID) found that the missing man’s phone was deactivated shortly after he managed to contact his friend.

The Larnaca CID is investigating.

