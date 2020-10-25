Seat belt and car child seat campaign begins tomorrow

Police will be focusing on seat belt and car child seat use checks starting tomorrow and through to November 8, as they launch yet another campaign to reduce fatal and serious road accidents.

Such campaigns are frequent, but ineffective it seems, as a majority of drivers still refuse to wear a seat belt and in certain cases do not apply the necessary safety precautions for their children in car seats either, putting their lives at risk.

Numbers don’t lie. According to 2017-2019 data, more than 55% of drivers or passengers who were killed in road accidents, were not wearing their seat belts.