Searches for 70 year old woman missing at sea suspended due to bad weather

Searches to find a 70 year old woman missing off the Phiikoudes beach in Larnaca have been suspended due to extremely bad weather conditions prevailing in the area.

The Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca received a call around four in the afternoon yesterday about a 70 year old woman, who had gone to the sea with a friend. She went in for swimming at around one and did not re-emerge.

Coast guard boats and police and coast guard helicopters were scouring the area to locate the missing woman. Drones were also used.

The Search and Rescue Center is asking the public to help in case they have any information that might assist efforts.

(philenwes/CNA)