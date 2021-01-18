News Local Searches for 70 year old woman missing at sea suspended due to...

Searches for 70 year old woman missing at sea suspended due to bad weather

Searches to find a 70 year old woman missing off the Phiikoudes beach in Larnaca have been suspended due to extremely bad weather conditions prevailing in the area.

The Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca received a call around four in the afternoon yesterday about a 70 year old woman, who had gone to the sea with a friend. She went in for swimming at around one and did not re-emerge.

Coast guard boats and police and coast guard helicopters were scouring the area to locate the missing woman. Drones were also used.

The Search and Rescue Center is asking the public to help in case they have any information that might assist efforts.

Read More: Search and rescue crews looking for woman off Larnaca

(philenwes/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleTourist arrivals plunge by 84% in 2020 in one of Cyprus’ worst tourist seasons due to Covid
Next articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on Tuesday

Top Stories

Local

162 new cases, five deaths announced on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 175,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Tuesday, 19 January 2021: LIMASSOL Apostle Loucas Church, Agios Athanasios 08:30-16:30 Agios Stylianos Church, Linopetra 08:30-16:30 Cultural...
Read more
Local

Searches for 70 year old woman missing at sea suspended due to bad weather

gavriella -
Searches to find a 70 year old woman missing off the Phiikoudes beach in Larnaca have been suspended due to extremely bad weather conditions...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals plunge by 84% in 2020 in one of Cyprus’ worst tourist seasons due to Covid

gavriella -
Tourist arrivals in Cyprus reached a mere 631,609 plunging by 84.1% year on year in one of the worst ever season for Cyprus’ tourist...
Read more
World

Germany demands release of Kremlin critic Navalny

gavriella -
Germany on Monday demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detained on Sunday on his return to Russia, and said it would discuss...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

162 new cases, five deaths announced on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 175,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Tuesday, 19 January 2021: LIMASSOL Apostle Loucas Church, Agios Athanasios 08:30-16:30 Agios Stylianos Church, Linopetra 08:30-16:30 Cultural...
Read more
Local

Snow and fog in Troodos, roads open only to 4WD

gavriella -
Police are warning drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow and fog. The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are open only...
Read more
Local

Three reasons SMS to 8998 are rejected

gavriella -
According to the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, there are three reasons the system does not approve SMS messages by citizens wishing...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros