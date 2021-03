Joint Rescue Coordination Center Larnaca (JRCC) was called to locate a missing diver in the area of Pervolia, Larnaca, on Saturday.

JRCC activated the National Search and Rescue Plan “NEARCHOS”, sending a helicopter and vessels to the area.

The 35-year-old Cypriot diver was eventually located and pulled alive onto the helicopter and was later transported to Larnaca General Hospital by ambulance.