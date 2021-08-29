Search and rescue operation in Larnaca continues to find missing Cypriot diver

A search and rescue operation continued early on Sunday to find a 28-year-old Cypriot diver reported as missing since noon on Saturday in the area near Larnaca airport.

The SAR centre said in a press release: “We inform that the search continues on Sunday in a bid to find the young man with the participation of both aeronautical forces and divers”.

The missing diver had gone for fishing with a friend.

On Saturday, a police helicopter, marine police patrol boats and fire service and army divers were in the area looking for the young man since noon.