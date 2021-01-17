Search and rescue crews looking for woman off Larnaca

The Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca received a call around four in the afternoon about a 70 year old woman missing off the Phinikoudes beach in Larnaca.

She had gone to the area with a friend. She went in for swimming at around one and did not reemerge.

Coast guard boats and police and coast guard helicopters were scouring the area to locate the missing woman. Drones were also used.

Light faded at five thirty and search efforts will continue tomorrow morning.

If you have any information that might assist authorities, please call the operations centre at 003571441.