Sea Kayaking in Protaras on Saturday, August 14

The office of outdoor activities and sports tourism Salonica View organizes breakfast and afternoon Sea Kayaking in Protaras.

The team will gather at the Church of the Apostle Andreas. There will be our kayaks with all the necessary equipment (life jackets, kayaks, paddles). Once you get ready and do a short lesson, you will start paddling.

The clear waters and the sea life make the perfect setting for a sea kayak experience. The coastline you will cross is unique, the steep cliffs created by the sea and the saltiness over the centuries make our adventure more mysterious and fascinating.

The route starts from the church and you will reach the area of Konnos and back again. During the route where you will have time to relax and dive on the beach.

*** The Sea Kayaking event will be offered throughout August. Contact the organaisers for the date you would like. The event requires a minimum number of participants, 4 people.

When Saturday, August 14 at 7.30am

Where Protaras