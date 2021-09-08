ReligionLimassolSea Kayaking in Governor's Coast on September 12

Sea Kayaking in Governor’s Coast on September 12

Salonica View Outdoor Activities and Sports Tourism Office Organizes Sea Kayaking
Breakfast on the Governor’s Coast
A few words about the route
The members of the team will gather at the Governor’s Coast. There will be the kayaks with all the necessary equipment (life jackets, kayaks, paddles). Once the team is ready and do a short lesson, you will start paddling.
The beautiful formation of white limestone with clear waters and marine life makes the perfect setting for a sea kayak experience. The coastline you will cross is unique, the steep cliffs created by the sea and the saltiness over the centuries make our adventure more mysterious and fascinating.
When Sunday, September 12 at 7:15am
Where Governor’s Beach, Limassol
You can make a reservation by clicking the link 
*** The Sea Kayaking event will be offered throughout September . Contact us for the date you would like. The event requires a minimum number of participants, 4 people.
