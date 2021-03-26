EU Education SDGs Café - Climate Justice Conference on March 30

SDGs Café – Climate Justice Conference on March 30

Climate change has exacerbated inequalities between rich and poor, women and men, older and younger generations. Climate justice looks at the climate crisis through a human rights lens and tries to protect the people and communities most vulnerable to climate impacts.

We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect
– Aldo Leopold

If you want to learn more about such an important topic, join the activists on their first face-to-face SDGs Café, together with the speaker Natasa Ioannou from “Friends of the Earth Cyprus”.

Please keep in mind that all the measures concerning the pandemic will be kept. Please register on the form you will find below! Priority for participation will be given to the ones that have registered.

When March, 30 at 1.30pm

Where The Home Café , Markou Drakou 28, Nicosia 1102

Location

Tel 22 445740

Facebook 

Registration form

 

By Lisa Liberti
