sCYence Fair 2022 at Skali Aglantzias on April 15-16

An open 2-day festival dedicated to science lovers.

-Aspiring students compete for the most interesting scientific experiments and projects.

-Distinguished scientists from The Cyprus Institute share their work with the public through interactive activities.

-Interesting lectures and presentations from well-known speakers.

-Decathlon: ten interesting and interactive physics experiments for young and old.

•

•

•

School Science Competition participants should be students aged 9-18.

-3 CATEGORIES: Primary Schools, Gymnasiums & Lyceums.

-9 FINALISTS participate in the Grand Final.

-3 WINNING TEAMS to be awarded!

Students: If you have a flair for science and are working on an exciting project you would like to share with the public, then the #SCYF2022 is the right place for you – Visit the website and follow the Registration Guidelines to register!

Submission Deadline: March 26, 2022

We look forward to taking you on our scientific journey!

Tomorrow’s scientists – our future