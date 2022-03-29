Scorpions Rock Believer 2022 World Tour on July 12

The legendary rock band Scorpions is returning with a world tour, celebrating the release of their new studio album “Rock Believer” as well as the 50th anniversary of their spectacular debut which lead to their international career.

The Scorpions kicked off their World Tour in Las Vegas and afterwards they will cross the Atlantic and head to Europe, where they will play in various European countries. Cyprus is one of these lucky countries to see them perform live again during a unique concert at Tsirio stadium, in Limassol, on Tuesday 12 July 2022!

The Scorpions are Germany’s number one rock band and one of the most important rock bands of the last decades. To date, the Scorpions have sold over 120 million records, played over 5,000 concerts and created a timeless classic with their legendary single “Wind Of Change” that has dominated the charts around the world.

Countless awards, a star on the Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame and other hits such as “Rock You Like A Hurricane”, “Still Loving You”, “Blackout”, “Bad Boys Running Wild”, “In Trance”, “He’s a Woman She’s a Man”, “No One Like You”, “Rhythm Of Love”, “Holiday”, “When the Smoke is Going Down”, “Always Somewhere”, “Send Me an Angel” and many more!

Tickets will go on sale on 30th March 2022 at 11am via www.soldoutticketbox.com. Also available at all Stephanis stores.

Ticket Prices:

•Arena (Standing): €35 – €45 (Early Bird – Limited Number of tickets)

•Arena STANDARD (Standing): €59

•Arena GOLD (Standing – In front of stage): €79

•Sitting Area STANDARD: €39 – €89

•Sitting Area VIP: €119

•Premium VIP (Exclusive VIP platform located in the center of the auditorium with clear view of the stage – includes complimentary drinks and finger food): €270

Part of the income will be donated to the “Little Heroes” initiative, to support families of children with cancer and leukaemia.

Organisers: Moonlight Show Productions and Efeto Properties

Opening act: Minus One