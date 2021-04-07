Scientists to re-evaluate health protocols for churches in view of Easter

The scientists have undertaken the initiative tor e-evaluate health protocols for churches aiming at the people’s safe presence during the Holy Week.

Speaking to philenews, Konstantinos Tsioutis, head of the Advisory Scientific Committee said that at this stage they are exchanging ideas and views on the current protocol and will reach suggestions after a meeting with a representative of the Church.

He noted that since people were unable to celebrate last year, the scientists are trying to see how more people will be able to attend services.