Scientists study data to decide on third dose of vaccine for old people

Scientists have already requested data from the Health Ministry and the tracing unit in order to study the facts and decide very soon whether on not older people should have a third dose of the vaccine.

It is noted that the number of much older people who had been fully vaccinated in the winter and are now contaminated by the virus, with some of them ending in the COVID-19 units or even in the ICUs even though small is causing concern.

Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman for the State Health Services Organization, said that following a request by the Advisory Scientific Committee they have gathered the relevant data from the hospitals and will submit it to the committee.

