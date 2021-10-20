Scientists in Cyprus to test equipment to measure the age of Mars

An international team of scientists of the international space research project to measure the age of the soil on Mars are in Cyprus.

Leading scientists of the Italian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, NASA, and Universities of Europe have come to Cyprus following an invitation by the Cyprus Space Exploration Organization (CSEO).

Specifically, the scientists will test space equipment on Troodos, because as George Danos, CSEO President said, the Troodos mountain range in Cyprus has a lot in common with the geology in Mars.