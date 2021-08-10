Scientist urges people to continue to adhere with protective measures

Dr Petros Karayiannis member of the scientific committee on the pandemic on Tuesday urged people to continue to adhere with all the measures in place to contain COVID, pointing out that we need to follow all the rules and be cautious during the holidays.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency Dr Karayiannis, who is a Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, expressed his worries as the upcoming August 15 holidays is a popular period for gatherings and advised people to be careful in overcrowded places.

He said that many people are on their annual leave during August and especially this week, therefore everyone needs to be careful adding that it is not unlikely that we could see a surge in cases during these days.

Karayiannis said that the situation is a bit blurry as regards the trend of the cases explaining that many people are on holidays and therefore they might not go for rapid tests. But he went on to say that there is a downward pace and we can see this from the number of hospitalizations.

As regards the deaths he said that their number goes up if those treated in hospitals are not vaccinated or have other underlying conditions. He also said that by the end of August 80-82% of the population will be vaccinated with the 1st dose.

Yesterday Cyprus reported 3 deaths from COVID and 446 new cases while 278 people were hospitalised.