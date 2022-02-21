Scientist suggests abolition of SafePass in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies

NewsLocalScientist suggests abolition of SafePass in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies

The protocols regarding the relaxations of the measures against the pandemic will be finalized this afternoon and after the relevant meeting of the Advisory Scientific Committee with the Health Ministry what will be valid will be announced.

Dr. Karagiannis said that among the suggestions is the abolition of SafePass in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and others, but he noted that he had proposed that the SafePass remains necessary for nightclubs and restaurants.

Speaking to Active, Dr. Karagiannis said that what stands out from the relaxations of measures is the fact that with a 24-hour Rapid test, unvaccinated people will now be able to go to places they were unable to go before.

He also expressed the view that when NOVAVAX vaccine comes to Cyprus many people who were against vaccination, will be willing to get vaccinated.

