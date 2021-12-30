Scientist says one in 50 tested, is positive to Covid-19

The new measures taken by the Cabinet yesterday were focused and aimed at not disrupting the society and the economy but a fresh assessment will take place next week and new arrangements might have to be in effect, Head of the Scientific Committee on the pandemic Constantinos Tsioutis told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said that lockdown is a measure to be considered as the last resort, pointing out that it might lead to some results however these results are short-lived and have significant consequences on other sectors.

Tsioutis told the CNA that the 3,000 cases of course are cause for concern and the situation needs to be reassessed soon with all the new figures, adding that the hospitalisations come with a delay following the detection of positive cases and therefore the cases that will be reported these days, will lead to hospitalisations in the next period.

The Head of the Committee said that the studies so far show that the Omicron variant maybe less severe, however he noted that the number of cases is high. He said that the Delta variant resulted in 3-4% of the cases needing hospital treatment but with a number of cases that reached 1,000, adding that now we have more than 3,000 cases and therefore the correlation changes.

Tsioutis expressed the opinion that we have not yet seen the effects on hospitals from the new variant and what this will bring about and we must remain cautious as to Omicron`s weight and wait a little bit longer.

Head of the Committee on the pandemic noted once again that we all need to remain vigilant, to limit our contacts and presence at gatherings these days and to adhere to the measures on self protection, ie correct use of a face mask, isolation in case of symptoms, and frequent tests.

He said that spread is everywhere and the positivity rate is very high and therefore is not difficult at all to be exposed. He added that we all need to practice self responsibility and change our behaviour something that is important and necessary during an epidemic due to a contagious infectious disease.

Tsioutis said that clusters were detected in leisure places between people of ages 20-40 who most probably had no or little symptoms, tested positive late and infected people in their environment with the virus.

He said that in case we have symptoms it is advised to self isolate and repeat the rapid tests adding that some studies have shown that vaccinated people might test negative in the first days and therefore the tests need to repeated or we might have to take a PCR test on GP referral.