News Local Scientist says measures in place should not be lax

Scientist says measures in place should not be lax

The measures announced recently should not be lax, the situation remains critical and lockdown should be our very last resort, Head of the Scientific Committee on Covid-19 Dr. Constantinos Tsioutis has told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said that a lockdown is considered to be the next step but should be avoided, although he pointed out that the situation is deemed to be worst in January because of the weather conditions and because people stay indoors.

Dr Tsioutis explained that even if a lockdown is decided, the progress in the overall picture will not be quickly evident, adding that it has effects in the psychology of the people and on the economy as well.  He urged people to follow the measures that were announced recently and underlined that each one of us must comprehend why these measures were decided in the first place and to protect ourselves and others. He also recalled that these measures need at least 2-3 weeks to yield results and this was the case when similar measures were decided for some districts in Cyprus in November.

Head of the Committee also told CNA that countries in Europe which announced lockdowns, are still in that phase and some were not even able to contain the virus and have announced a much stricter lockdown for the festive days. He said that the transmission of the virus happens very rapidly and this is the main reason why measures were announced for home and other gatherings. He urged people to adhere to these measures and behave with the utmost responsibility.

Dr. Tsioutis also spoke of the severity of the situation of Cyprus’ health system and the pressure it is under, pointing out that the clinical course of the virus is such that one could be hospitalised for a maximum of 3 weeks.
He also said that deaths will continue to occur.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleLandslide hits residential area in Norway, 10 hurt, 12 unaccounted for
Next articlePope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg pain

Top Stories

World

Passports ready, please! EU travellers prepare for Brexit changes

gavriella -
National I.D. cards will no longer be valid for EU citizens travelling to Britain from October, a spokeswoman for Brussels Airport said on Tuesday...
Read more
World

Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg pain

gavriella -
Pope Francis will not lead New Year's Eve and New Year's Day services because of a flare up of his sciatica condition, which produces...
Read more
Local

Scientist says measures in place should not be lax

gavriella -
The measures announced recently should not be lax, the situation remains critical and lockdown should be our very last resort, Head of the Scientific...
Read more
World

Landslide hits residential area in Norway, 10 hurt, 12 unaccounted for

gavriella -
Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 12 people remained unaccounted for after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than...
Read more
World

New Zealanders among the first to welcome 2021

gavriella -
New Zealanders were amongst the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of much-anticipated 2021 with a fireworks display that erupted from Auckland's...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Motorcycle collides with car in Larnaca

gavriella -
A serious traffic accident occurred in the district of Larnaca on New Year’s Eve. According to the Police, around 13:30 and under conditions that are...
Read more
Local

14-year-old missing since Wednesday (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 14-year old RANIA EKKO, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol since yesterday afternoon. Rania is...
Read more
Local

Anexartisias Street shops get some customers before end of the year

gavriella -
The pandemic but also Cyprus’ bad epidemiological image forced most businesses to remained closed even in December, which is the most commercial month of...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations all across Cyprus 1 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday 31 December 2020: LIMASSOL Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 10:00-15:00 LARNACA Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros