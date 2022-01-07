Scientist says 5th wave of pandemic expected to culminate 2nd or 3rd week of January

Maria Koliou, assistant professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Cyprus, said that the health system in Cyprus may be further burdened by the big contagiousness of the Omicron variant. She said that Omicron has come at a time when the health system is already burdened by cases of the Delta variant. However, she noted that the vaccination coverage in Cyprus is high and this plays an important role in the situation of the health system. She particularly stressed, that the booster shot protects very effectively and urged people who have not done it to do so immediately.

She also referred to the positive experience recorded in the United Kingdom, where due to the high vaccination percentage there has been no special charge on the health system, even though the number of confirmed cases has increased impressively.

Furthermore, she added that according to the assessments of the Advisory Scientific Committee, the fifth wave of the pandemic is expected to culminate the second or third week of January.