Scientist: More vaccinations needed to curb the spread of the Delta variant

More vaccinations are necessary to avoid a difficult time during September, said Wednesday Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School Petros Karayiannis.

He told CNA that the number of daily cases is stabilising but more vaccinations are necessary.

The situation remains stable with around 400 cases daily but said he hoped the numbers are indicative since not many tests were carried out during the 15th of August weekend.

“The situation is as real as it could be under the circumstances at the moment,” he noted. However, he added, serious hospitalisations remain high and especially patients who are intubated.

Replying to a question about September and whether the situation will be difficult, he said “we have been saying this for a long time now. The Delta variant is super transmissible and in closed areas it will create an even bigger problem if those who are unvaccinated are more than those vaccinated.”

Therefore it will depend on the environment of the particular business, classroom of students, student auditorium, etc, he added.

Karayiannis also said he hoped that Cyprus will not reach the number of one thousand cases per day in September.

“We have managed to drop from 1,165 cases daily with minimal measures such as Safe Pass and turning the public’s attention to vaccination. Therefore until then, (September) we might reach 85% of vaccination coverage,” he added. The professor underlined that the only way to halt the spread of the virus is through vaccination.

Dr. Karayiannis also recommended that people continue to take personal protective measures, even those who have been vaccinated and wear protective masks as it prevents the spread of the virus.

Regarding the new school year, he said since for children under 12 there is no recommendation for vaccination, there should be protocols in place to secure the safe operation of schools.

He agreed that PCR tests for university students who have not been vaccinated, explaining that they are recommended because rapid tests do not detect the virus in the early stages when it is already transmissible.

Dr. Karayiannis also said a third dose of the Covid vaccine will be necessary for the elderly and vulnerable groups and those who are immunosuppressed.