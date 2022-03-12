NewsLocalScientist: For as long as there are relaxation, Covid-19 cases will increase

Scientist: For as long as there are relaxation, Covid-19 cases will increase

Tsioutis
Tsioutis

Head of the Cyprus` Scientific Advisory Committee for COVID-19, Constantinos Tsioutis has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the relaxation of the measures against the spread of COVID-19 will cause an increase to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Tsioutis noted that the Omicron variant is highly contagious and said that 25% of the deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded by the Health Ministry in 2022.

Moreover he noted that the virus is transmitted everywhere in the community, noting that despite the fact that the ratio between the deaths and the cases is low, the number of deaths recorded each day is big.

Tsioutis stressed that people should continue taking measures to protect themselves, adding that the protective measures are lifted carefully so that the situation does not get out of control.

Asked about a meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Vaccinations, that will take place on Monday to discuss the administration of the 4th dose of the vaccine to immunocompromised people, Tsioutis said that this is a good period to discuss this issue for specific groups of the population.

Moreover, he noted that there is no scientific justification for the administration of the 4th dose to the general population, but only to specific groups, as the immunocompromised people and the elders.

By gavriella
