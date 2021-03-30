NewsLocalScientist favors acceleration of vaccinations’ pace to provide immunity

Scientist favors acceleration of vaccinations’ pace to provide immunity

Russian COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and Syringe Concept Image.

Epidemiologist Michael Voniatis said that the pace of vaccinations must accelerate in order to provide immunity to the community to exclude the possibility of a new and more dangerous mutation of the virus.

Speaking to the state radio, Dr. Voniatis said that the European Union has not managed to establish a satisfactory vaccination program and that it has to immediately invest on increasing the production of vaccines and not to spend its time quarreling with the manufacturing companies.

He also noted that even though confirmed cases are still many, their number has stabilized and the situation in hospitals is manageable.

(philenews)

By gavriella
