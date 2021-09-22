Scientific Director notes a decline in COVID-19 admissions

There has been a decline in COVID-19 cases and admissions in state hospitals, according to Amalia Hadjiyianni, Larnaca and Famagusta hospitals’ Scientific Director.

She told CNA that there are 20 patients with COVID-19 at the COVID-19 Reference hospital in Famagusta, six of whom are in the Increased Care Unit requiring closer monitoring. The youngest patient is 43 years old and the oldest 91, with the median age of patients being 66 while 74% have not been vaccinated.

She also said that in Larnaca hospital, there are four patients with COVID-19 while at the Eden rehabilitation centre there are 62 persons recovering, waiting to test negative.

She said that lately there has been a decline of the virus, resulting in fewer admissions in public hospitals.

Asked about the increase in the median age of hospitalizations, Hadjiyianni said that despite the fact that some patients are already vaccinated, they contracted COVID-19 after their immunity to the virus declined. Patients with COVID have been isolated at the third floor of the Reference hospital which functions exclusively for infectious diseases, she added.

Hadjiyianni further said that Walk-In Centres are now open for vaccinations for the third dose of the vaccine for the elderly and from today they are open to the 85+.

She said the booster dose seems to be necessary because as for all vaccines, the immunity period decreases and requires a repeated dose to protect the elderly and because of the winter season. She also said many people are now being vaccinated with the flu shot.

She also noted that “vaccination continues normally and satisfactorily, but everyone, vaccinated or not, should observe personal hygiene and take protective measures, i.e. wearing masks and maintaining social distance wherever they are.