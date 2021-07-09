Scientific Committee to assess situation following COVID cases surge in Cyprus

Scientific Committee on the pandemic will convene Friday at 1900 local time to assess situation as Cyprus continues to report an increase in COVID cases reaching yesterday 993 new cases. The hospitalizations are also on the rise and the positivity rate stands at 2,03%.Yesterday the authorities reported that 107 patients are getting treatment in hospitals and 28 are in serious condition.

Cyprus today introduces new measures to curb the outbreaks in crowded places and citizens need to show a SafePass in outdoor places as well. The owners and/or managers of such places have the responsibility of ensuring all customers and visitors have a SafePass. The Police and Health Inspectors will continue to carry on their checks.