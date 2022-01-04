Scientific Committee on pandemic to meet with President Anastasiades

Scientific Committee on pandemic will be meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos announced on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 1830 according to a post on Pelekanos’ Twitter account.

Earlier Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas and the Scientific Committee on COVID-19 will meet to discuss tightening of measures after surge in cases the past days. Yesterday the Ministry announced 2 deaths from COVID and 5,024 new cases while 201 patients are treated in hospitals.

The Minister and the Committee will reassess all the figures, the positivity rate and the situation at hospitals and especially in ICUs.

Stricter measures are going to be discussed as regards the gatherings at home and the Epiphany celebrations while the reopening of schools remains a vague issue. Asked about the matter Health Minister said yesterday that he wants to hear the opinions of the experts today.

Decisions will be taken tomorrow during a Cabinet meeting.