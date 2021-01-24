News Local Scientific Committee discusses COVID relaxations similar to last May-June plan

The Scientific Committee on the pandemic heads to the Presidential Palace on Monday with proposals on relaxations of COVID measures imposed on January 10. The lifting of the restrictions is going to be similar to the plan in place last May-June, a Cyprus News Agency source has said.

The members of the Committee will table their proposals but the final decision will be taken by the Cabinet which is set to convene next Wednesday.

The source which spoke to the Agency said that social distancing and avoidance of mass gatherings are included in the proposals and therefore the requirement of sending an sms for going out will remain in place as a measure but that the number of sms allowed per person might be increased from 2 per day to 3.

As regards the return of students to schools, there is a degree of concern and the Committee has 2 scenarios in mind, one provides for the return, at first, of elementary school students and the second for the return of secondary school final-year students who need to prepare for their final exams.

The final decision will be taken by the Education Ministry.

Regarding the opening of shopping malls and of establishments offering food, this is set to take place in the 2nd phase of the measures’ relaxation, given that the epidemiological data allow to do so.

(CNA)

