Scientific advisory committee to convene on Monday under President Anastasiades

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will preside on Monday morning over a meeting of the scientific advisory committee on COVID-19.

According to CNA information, during the meeting, the scientists will review the current epidemiological outlook of the country.

Following that, the President will listen to the recommendations of the scientific advisory committee which will be recorded in the minutes. After that the Council of Ministers will decide about any possible amendments in the existing measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

