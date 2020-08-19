Schools to open on September 7, combination of teaching under review

With schools in Cyprus due to to open on September 7, the Education Ministry in Cyprus is considering a combination of teaching with both physical presence at schools as well as distance learning programmes.

This is what Minister Prodromos Prodromou has said before adding that coronavirus safety protocols are not in place yet as the Ministry will meet with the government epidemiological advisory unit for the final decisions.

“At the Ministry we have made our plans for all scenarios, trying to secure education while respecting health safety measures,” Prodromou has said after meeting on Tuesday afternoon with representatives of federation of parents’ associations for primary, secondary and kindergarten education.

He also said that all necessary health and safety information will be given to the parents’ associations, adding that “we begin this new year with the pandemic underway and we should be careful to abide by all rules.”

Noting that education through physical presence would be desirable, Prodromou said however that “where physical presence is not possible under our planning students would be supported with distance learning.”

Replying to a question, the Minister of Education said that final decisions were not taken yet, adding that the Ministry awaits the epidemiological unit to evaluate the situation concerning the pandemic and provide their recommendations.

“The school year will start in several days’ time, the planning is known and health safety protocols have been updated. Our aim is to provide the children with education in a safe environment,” he added.